Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

In rare fight for Speaker's post in 1952, candidate voted for his rival

Om Birla vs K Suresh would be only third time that Lok Sabha members will have to choose between two candidates

Congress MP K Suresh (left) and BJP MP Om Birla (Photo: PTI)
Premium

Congress MP K Suresh (left) and BJP MP Om Birla (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The election for the Speaker's post is likely to witness voting in the Lok Sabha for only the third time in the history of independent India when newly elected Lok Sabha members would on Wednesday choose between Om Birla of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and K Suresh of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Voting to elect the Lok Sabha Speaker took place in 1952 and 1976. The voting took place in much more harmonious circumstances in 1952 but in an equally, if not more, acrimonious political state of affairs during the Emergency year of 1976. The 2024
Topics : Lok Sabha Speaker Lok Sabha Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon