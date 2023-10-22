close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

A 'spin' on cricket in MP's political pitch: Cong looks to score 'big six'

If the Congress secures power, will the MP government 'own' an IPL team? If so, is a new revenue model for Indian League cricket on the horizon?

MP Congress President Kamal Nath (second from left) with others at the release of the party’s manifesto, in Bhopal photo: pti
Premium

MP Congress President Kamal Nath (second from left) with others at the release of the party’s manifesto, in Bhopal photo: pti

Aditi PhadnisSandeep Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us
In a bold political innings, the Congress party looks to score a ‘big six’ in the state as it steps up to the crease with an IPL-style manifesto pledge. ADITI PHADNIS & SANDEEP KUMAR get a view from the dugout

In the realm of election promises, one stood out as particularly unique.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Rajasthan's financial, economic landscape resembles a desert mirage

Telangana Assembly elections: BJP fields three of its four Lok Sabha MPs

They've turned Madhya Pradesh into 'Choupat' state: Kamal Nath attacks BJP

HD Kumaraswamy attacks Siddaramaiah and DKS, dubs Congress as 'Scamgress'

Telangana polls: BJP MLA Rajender to slug it out with CM KCR in Gajwel

Topics : Congress Madhya Pradesh assembly Indian Premier League

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon