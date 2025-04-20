A stickler for court discipline: Meet next CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

“I am here only because of Dr B R Ambedkar and the Constitution of India”. For Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, who will take over as chief justice of India (CJI), Bhim Rao Ambedkar, one of the founding fathers of the Constitution of India, is much more than a guiding light.

Born on November 24, 1960, to Ramkrishna Suryabhan Gavai, who was active in Maharashtra politics and had worked closely with Ambedkar, he started as an advocate at 25.

He began his career with the late Raja S Bhonsale, former advocate general and judge of the Bombay High Court. Then he