A stickler for court discipline: Meet next CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

A stickler for court discipline: Meet next CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

Well versed in constitutional and administrative law, Gavai is set to become the first Scheduled Caste CJI after KG Balakrishnan

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai
Several lawyers and former judges expect him to be crucial in furthering the discipline and functioning of the Supreme Court.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

“I am here only because of Dr B R Ambedkar and the Constitution of India”. For Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, who will take over as chief justice of India (CJI), Bhim Rao Ambedkar, one of the founding fathers of the Constitution of India, is much more than a guiding light. 
Born on November 24, 1960, to Ramkrishna Suryabhan Gavai, who was active in Maharashtra politics and had worked closely with Ambedkar, he started as an advocate at 25. 
He began his career with the late Raja S Bhonsale, former advocate general and judge of the Bombay High Court. Then he
