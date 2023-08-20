AAP, BJP tussle over Delhi governance law will mark new fault lines

With President Droupadi Murmu giving assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Act, 2023, last week after Parliament passed it following a contentious debate, a new chapter will begin in the way the Capital is governed.

Supporters of the amended law, like Desh Rattan Nigam (a lawyer and sympathiser of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), believe the changes represent the “evolution” of Delhi in the constitutional scheme. Other political leaders feel the “emasculation” of an elected government is a sign of worse to come.