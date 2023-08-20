Confirmation

AAP, BJP tussle over Delhi governance law will mark new fault lines

'Evolution' or 'emasculation'? Call it what you will. Perhaps AAP has only itself to blame for the amended law

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Premium

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacts on the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
With President Droupadi Murmu giving assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Act, 2023, last week after Parliament passed it following a contentious debate, a new chapter will begin in the way the Capital is governed.

Supporters of the amended law, like Desh Rattan Nigam (a lawyer and sympathiser of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), believe the changes represent the “evolution” of Delhi in the constitutional scheme. Other political leaders feel the “emasculation” of an elected government is a sign of worse to come.

AAP government Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

