After Karnataka win, Congress plans to take on the same opponent in MP

Corruption, price rise, unemployment, and crimes against women will be major factors for the party in the Assembly polls, due in December. Among these, corruption may be highlighted more than the rest

Sandeep Kumar
Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
After its resounding victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, the Congress is planning to take on the same opponent in Madhya Pradesh on the issues that worked for the party in the southern state.
 
Corruption, price rise, unemployment, and crimes against women will be major factors for the party in the Assembly polls, due in December. Among these, corruption may be highlighted more than the rest.
 
Last year, a big scam came to light in the “Take Home Ration and Free Food Scheme”. This was revealed in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General. This is important because the Women and Child Development Department is under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
 
Karnataka Assembly elections Karnataka government Congress Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

First Published: May 28 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

