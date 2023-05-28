Last year, a big scam came to light in the “Take Home Ration and Free Food Scheme”. This was revealed in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General. This is important because the Women and Child Development Department is under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



Corruption, price rise, unemployment, and crimes against women will be major factors for the party in the Assembly polls, due in December. Among these, corruption may be highlighted more than the rest.