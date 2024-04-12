Business Standard
Some parties seek LGBT vote as most Indians disapprove of homosexuality

Election manifestos of Congress and CPM promise stronger legal protections for the community

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Apr 12 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Most Indians still do not support homosexuality amid a push by some political parties to take a progressive stance seven years after the Supreme Court decriminalised same sex relationships.

Almost 57 per cent of respondents in India told the World Value Survey that homosexuality is never justified. (chart 1). The research looked at societal attitudes on key issues in 120 countries. Its data showed that attitudes on homosexuality have improved in India since the 1990s, but many still do not want people of the community in their neighbourhood.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

