As Bihar polls near, Patna Metro lifts hopes amid costly metro trend

Patna is fizzing with excitement. It is getting a new international airport, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on April 24, and an elevated roadway.

And come August 15, the city will get a metro line — Bihar’s first; it is only the first phase, covering five stations and stretching just over 6 km. But even this has sparked anticipation, especially as further lines are expected to follow. In June last year, the state government approved the construction of metro lines in Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur. With these additions, Bihar will join Agra (the most recent), Lucknow, Jaipur,