Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Banking norms may prevent disclosure of names of electoral bond purchasers

Govt unlikely to issue ordinance

electoral bonds, funding, election, election funding
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Indivjal DhasmanaArchis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the Supreme Court has asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose complete details on electoral bonds issued since 2018, banking norms may come in the way of revealing the names of the buyers of these papers, sources said.

To a query whether executing the Supreme Court verdict would not lead to a breach of promise the government made to the bond holders that their names would be kept secret, sources said it would indeed be so. They also said the government was unlikely to bring in an ordinance to address the developments arising out of the Supreme

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on electoral bonds scheme today

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Spoke to PM on BJP 'poaching' Oppn leaders by 'scaring' them: Kharge

Doors always open for Nitish Kumar, says RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

Central govt doing injustice to farmers: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh

BJP national council meet: More than 1,200 delegates from MP to attend

Looking forward to first LS battle; party will decide seat: Mos IT

Topics : Electoral Bond Supreme Court sbi Banking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon