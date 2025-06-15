Bengal govt's shift from industry incentives sparks business concern

Mamata Banerjee’s economic priorities have long been clear.

In 2011, she created history by ending the Left Front’s 34-year rule in West Bengal piggybacking on the movements against land acquisition in Singur and Nandigram — sites for a Tata Nano factory and a proposed 14,000-acre chemical hub, respectively.

More than a decade later, Banerjee-led government’s move to revoke industrial incentives to free up resources for welfare schemes, underscores that strategic direction once again, ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

Welfare over industry?

The Revocation of West Bengal Incentive Schemes and Obligations in the Nature of Grants And Incentives Act