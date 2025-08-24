Bihar needs private investment to sustain growth, says Nitish Mishra

Bihar’s Industry and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra, in a telephonic interview with Shikha Shalini, discusses the aggressive strategy the state has undertaken to transform its economy, such as translating investment proposals into reality to improve the business environment and tackling unemployment issue. Edited excerpts:

How many proposals from the Bihar Business Connect event and investor meets over the years have translated into operational industries and actual investments?

We have made significant progress. Of the ₹50,300 crore worth of proposals from the 2023 Bihar Business Connect, projects worth ₹38,000 crore have been grounded, which means they have moved from the proposal