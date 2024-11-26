Business Standard
Home / Politics / Businesspersons, older legislators dominate India's Assemblies, Lok Sabha

Businesspersons, older legislators dominate India's Assemblies, Lok Sabha

India's legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha show trends of rising educational qualifications, and increased representation of businesspersons, but women's representation remains critically low

Samvidhan Divas, Samvidhan Sadan
Premium

Photo: PTI

Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In recent times, more people identifying their profession as ‘businesspersons’ are being elected to India’s legislative assemblies. This trend is observed not only in industrialised states such as Maharashtra but also in agrarian ones like Jharkhand. 
India’s legislative assemblies are older than they were a decade ago, with more legislators holding college degrees. The representation of women, however, remains abysmal and may improve only after the 106th Amendment to the Constitution, which reserves a third of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats for women, is implemented. 
In the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly polls, data compiled by PRS Legislative Research, a public
Topics : Lok Sabha MPs Women in state Assemblies State assembly polls state elections Elections

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon