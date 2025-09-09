Datanomics: Low vote share, big office as new VP's winning margin declines

Even as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate C P Radhakrishnan was elected to the post of Vice-President on Tuesday, his winning margin over opposition nominee V Sudarshan Reddy marked a decline compared to his five predecessors. Radhakrishnan becomes the third Vice President from Tamil Nadu and the seventh to have previously served as a governor. Interestingly, only six Vice Presidents have gone on to become the President, the last being K. R. Narayanan in 1997. According to his declaration, Radhakrishnan possesses assets worth Rs 66 crore, of which nearly Rs 42 crore comes from nine agricultural landholdings in his