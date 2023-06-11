close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Degrees of separation: In 17th LS, 27% of MPs had studied up to Class 12

Profile of present-day Lower House, progression of MP profiles over time bear review ahead of 18th Lok Sabha

BS Reporter
Parliament
Premium

Photo: PIB

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Even as work is scheduled to begin to find candidates for the 18th Lok Sabha (LS), the profile of the current Lower House and the progression of Members of Parliament’s (MPs’) profiles over the years bear review. In the 17th LS, 27 per cent of MPs had studied up to Class 12. By comparison, the 16th LS had 20 per cent of MPs who had studied up to Class 12.
Since 1996, at least 75 per cent of the representatives of each LS have been graduates.
In the first LS (1952), the most common job MPs held was in the legal profession as lawyers (32 per cent), which has since come down over the years (only 4 per cent in the 17th LS). More MPs now declare their occupation as social and political work (from none in the first LS to 38 per cent in the 17th LS).
 
Or

Also Read

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

2024 LS polls: Opposition strategists will need to agree on a common agenda

Shifting discourse on Lord Ram: A matter of concern for BJP in Chhattisgarh

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend Oppn meet in Bihar: Report

BJP shameless in calling Nathuram Godse 'saput' of India: Chhattisgarh CM

BJP launches 'selfie with palace of corruption' campaign to target AAP

Topics : Member of Parliament Parliament Lok Sabha

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

2024 LS polls: Opposition strategists will need to agree on a common agenda

Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Shifting discourse on Lord Ram: A matter of concern for BJP in Chhattisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh
5 min read

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend Oppn meet in Bihar: Report

Farooq Abdullah, Omar, mehbooba mufti, article 370, j&k
2 min read

Most Popular

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon