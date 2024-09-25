Dismal performance of state Assemblies in holding sittings throughout year

The outgoing Haryana Assembly met for 72 days over five years, or 14.4 days a year on average. It was one of the poorest performances among India’s 30 legislative assemblies. In the period 2017 to 2023, only Tripura’s legislative Assembly, which averaged 10 sittings a year during the span, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, each with 12 sittings a year, and Punjab, 13 sittings a year, fared worse.



Over the last several years, state legislatures in India have been meeting for fewer days, and passing Bills and budgets with less scrutiny, says PRS Legislative Research, a Delhi-based think tank,