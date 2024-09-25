Business Standard
Home / Politics / Dismal performance of state Assemblies in holding sittings throughout year

Dismal performance of state Assemblies in holding sittings throughout year

In 2023, state assemblies met for 22 days on average, but managed to pass more than 500 Bills

Archis Mohan New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
The outgoing Haryana Assembly met for 72 days over five years, or 14.4 days a year on average. It was one of the poorest performances among India’s 30 legislative assemblies. In the period 2017 to 2023, only Tripura’s legislative Assembly, which averaged 10 sittings a year during the span, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, each with 12 sittings a year, and Punjab, 13 sittings a year, fared worse.
 
Over the last several years, state legislatures in India have been meeting for fewer days, and passing Bills and budgets with less scrutiny, says PRS Legislative Research, a Delhi-based think tank,

