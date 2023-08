First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:20 AM IST

Amit Shah criticises Oppn, compares alliance to 'old wine in old bottle'

Congress Prez Kharge urges people to back Congress in 2024 LS elections

The perks of being equidistant on political axis for regional parties

Three months on, 'Opposition' eludes Karnataka: Why BJP can't pick leader

In contrast to UPA years, NER's economy has seen gradual growth in NDA rule

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies

EPFO's new guidelines: How can employees opt for higher pension under EPS?

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

Data shared by the government in Parliament reveals that one of the world’s largest social security organisations invested Rs 53,081 crore into ETFs in 2022–23 (FY23), accounting for more than 50 per cent of the total gross inflows into equity ETFs in the previous financial year (FY23).

The retirement fund body, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), constitutes the majority of flows into equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:20 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com