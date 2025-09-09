From Tokyo to Berlin: Indian states step up global push for investments

In his interaction with the governors of 16 of Japan’s prefectures in Tokyo on August 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government has “reinvigorated the competitive spirit” among India’s states.

The competitive federalism that the Prime Minister spoke about has been on display over the last year, with an increasing number of chief ministers of states travelling abroad to seek investments.

Such visits have also become salient in the context of the White House imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods and states’ efforts to expand their export markets beyond the United States.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister