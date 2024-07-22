Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Has Congress-led Karnataka govt been able to live up to its 'guarantees'

A debate is simmering in Karnataka: About the performance of the "Congress guarantees" that brought the party to power in the state in May last year. Aditi Phadnis explains

Having been in power for just a year, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has been hit with reality with its own party leaders flagging problems with the “guarantees”
Premium

Having been in power for just a year, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has been hit with reality with its own party leaders flagging problems with the “guarantees”

Aditi Phadnis
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:05 AM IST
Even as the Congress-led Karnataka government struggles to contain the fallout of a proposed law, now withdrawn, to allocate jobs in the private sector for locals (Kannadigas), another debate is simmering in the background: About the performance of the “Congress guarantees” that brought the party to power in the state in May last year.
 
These schemes were meant to be a template for the Congress’s offering for other states of India and they arose out of internal discussion in the party around the data from the Consumer Pyramid Households Survey (CPHS), conducted by the Centre for Monitoring

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden pulls out of US presidential race

600 PUC centres in Delhi shut due to AAP govt's internal churn: Congress

All-party meet: Congress demands discussion on NEET, UP eateries row

Congress, CPI(M) skip all-party meeting ahead of Odisha Assembly session

In all-party meet, Congress seeks LS Dy Speaker's post for opposition

Topics : Congress Karnataka government Karnataka elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon