Has Congress-led Karnataka govt been able to live up to its 'guarantees'

Even as the Congress-led Karnataka government struggles to contain the fallout of a proposed law, now withdrawn, to allocate jobs in the private sector for locals (Kannadigas), another debate is simmering in the background: About the performance of the “Congress guarantees” that brought the party to power in the state in May last year.



These schemes were meant to be a template for the Congress’s offering for other states of India and they arose out of internal discussion in the party around the data from the Consumer Pyramid Households Survey (CPHS), conducted by the Centre for Monitoring