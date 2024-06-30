Business Standard
India-Bangladesh relations reach at significant force multiplier stage

The relations of both the countries find expression in several areas such as sharing inland waterways and power

With the current back-to-back visits by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to India in June, and the level of attention she was given by the Narendra Modi-led government, there are more ambitious steps in store | Photo: PTI
With the current back-to-back visits by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to India in June, and the level of attention she was given by the Narendra Modi-led government, there are more ambitious steps in store | Photo: PTI

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 11:47 PM IST
With more sectors added to the mix every year and deeper engagement in the ones established, Bangladesh-India relations have reached levels where they are significant force multipliers for each other. Straddling political hoop steps, India now supplies almost 2 Gw to Bangladesh, just less than 8 per cent of domestic power generation in the country. Sharing river waters, mostly of the Teesta, has not yet, however, been agreed upon. 

Yet both countries have agreed that a technical team will soon visit Bangladesh to discuss conserving the waters and managing the river. It is a key step just short

Topics : India-Bangladesh Power Sector Inland waterways

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

