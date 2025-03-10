Indian Americans favour Joe Biden's India policy over Donald Trump's

Many Indian Americans are concerned about the India-US bilateral relations under the Donald Trump administration, according to an analysis released on Sunday of the foreign policy attitudes of Indian Americans, based on a recent survey.

The survey found that Indian Americans rate the Joe Biden administration’s record on India slightly better than that of the first Trump administration. The respondents believe that the bilateral relationship would have been more likely to prosper under a potential Kamala Harris administration compared to a second Trump administration. The Foreign Policy Attitudes of Indian Americans: 2024 Survey Results was conducted by academics Sumitra