State scan: Is Haryana caste arithmetic in BJP's favour in upcoming polls?

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar let the cat out of the bag last month.



At a press conference on December 3 in Hisar, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was ready to hold the assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls if the Election Commission of India and the BJP’s Central Election Committee thought it appropriate. The assembly elections in Haryana are due in October. If they are held in April-May, along with the general elections, they will be nearly six months earlier than scheduled.



Khattar was speaking as the results of the assembly polls in