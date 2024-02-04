Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren: How the 'Tiger of Kolhan' earned his stripes

'Puppet on a string' or the puppeteer, the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand holds the threads of power, for now

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren
Premium

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
“In Jharkhand, the motif is jungles, hills, forests, and waterfalls. Leaders are described in terms of their relationship with these forces. If Champai Soren is known as the Tiger of Kolhan, it is a tribute to his past as an activist of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), who fought long and hard for statehood. When he was underground, no one was ever sure where he would emerge from: the forest or from behind a waterfall. Hence the name: the Tiger of Kolhan,” said senior Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai on the phone from Ranchi as the new Chief Minister (CM)

Also Read

Oscars 2024: 'To Kill A Tiger' docu on Jharkhand gang-rape case shortlisted

Tiger Logistics wins order from Bharat Earth Movers; stock leaps 9%

Highlights of the day: Ladakh shuts down as thousands march for statehood

Tata Motors to acquire 27% stake in Freight Commerce for Rs 150 crore

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Eastbound and determined: Will BJP's West Bengal blitz hit the mark?

UP Judge death: Priyanka slams BJP govt over 'rising' crimes against women

ED 'fabricating evidence' against Hemant Soren: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

Fiscal deficit was 4.5% in UPA's terminal year, says P Chidambaram

Topics : Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon