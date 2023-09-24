Job creation remains a work in progress in four poll-bound states

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16
AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections
MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections
BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls
Women reservation benefit only possible in 2034, says Kapil Sibal
Centre has 'mismanaged' economy across all sectors, says Congress
AIADMK general secy Palaniswami to chair key meet in Chennai tomorrow
Bidhuri's remark against BSP MP is distraction strategy of BJP: Rahul
Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning MP, Chhattisgarh: Rahul