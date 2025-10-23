Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Mithilanchal's rich heritage struggles amid decay and limited employment

Mithilanchal's rich heritage struggles amid decay and limited employment

Mithilanchal, Bihar's most distinctive region, boasts Maithili culture, Madhubani art and Dhrupad music but suffers from industrial decline, migration and limited economic opportunities

Bihar Election
premium

But amid the gloom, locals readily accept that government schemes have helped (Photo: PTI)

Aditi Phadnis Darbhanga
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mithilanchal, culturally Bihar’s most distinctive region, is steeped in the lavish grandeur of yesteryear, now in a state of advanced decay. Its riches are untold. It has its own language, Maithili; its own poetry in the songs of medieval poet Vidyapati and the contemporary revolutionary poetry of Nagarjun, who was born here and lived here for much of his life. Nagarjun’s poem ‘Akaal aur uske baad’ is just eight lines but captures hunger vividly. The Madhubani style of painting is part of ritual and folklore. The region even has its distinct classical music style of Dhrupad, a meditative and spiritual
