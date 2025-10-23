Mithilanchal's rich heritage struggles amid decay and limited employment

Mithilanchal, culturally Bihar’s most distinctive region, is steeped in the lavish grandeur of yesteryear, now in a state of advanced decay. Its riches are untold. It has its own language, Maithili; its own poetry in the songs of medieval poet Vidyapati and the contemporary revolutionary poetry of Nagarjun, who was born here and lived here for much of his life. Nagarjun’s poem ‘Akaal aur uske baad’ is just eight lines but captures hunger vividly. The Madhubani style of painting is part of ritual and folklore. The region even has its distinct classical music style of Dhrupad, a meditative and spiritual