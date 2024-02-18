'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint

A high-level committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, is currently at work to submit its report on the feasibility “One Nation One Election” proposal to the Union government by the end of this month. The report is likely to recommend that India adopt the German model of “constructive no-confidence” which stipulates that the unseating of a government must be immediately followed by the formation of a new one, which will serve out the remainder of the legislative term.

The report is also expected to highlight the potential economic benefits of simultaneous elections, which could act as a multiplier