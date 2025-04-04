Parliament Budget Session concludes, both Houses adjourned sine die

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Budget session which began on January 31.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said as many as 16 Bills were passed during the session and the House productivity was pegged at over 118 per cent.

In his concluding remarks, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House passed key legislations, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, and discussed several important issues during its sittings.

While the Rajya Sabha created a record by its long debate on the Waqf bill, Parliament has a history of marathon discussions,