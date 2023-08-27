Politics of Maharashtra heats up as govt imposes 40% export duty on onion

Some parties that attended NDA meet in touch with 'INDIA' bloc: Congress

AAP making strong organisation in Bihar like other states: Sandeep Pathak

KCR broke dreams of T'gana Mukti Sangram by sitting with Owaisi: Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin lashes out at BJP over CAG report

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Nafed intervenes to stabilise markets as onion and potato prices plunge

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

Last week, the central government, in a sudden move, imposed a hefty 40 per cent export duty on onions to improve supplies in the domestic market and cool down prices.

Reports of damage to the kharif onion crop and its delayed harvest due to late sowing also triggered bullish sentiment

