Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Politics of Maharashtra heats up as govt imposes 40% export duty on onion

Just as onions are layered, so is the politics around this humble bulb that finds itself on the political chopping board, yet again. SANJEEB MUKHERJEE writes

onions, market, farmers, storage
Premium

Reports of damage to the kharif onion crop and its delayed harvest due to late sowing also triggered bullish sentiment

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Last week, the central government, in a sudden move, imposed a hefty 40 per cent export duty on onions to improve supplies in the domestic market and cool down prices.

Also Read

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

Nafed intervenes to stabilise markets as onion and potato prices plunge

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin lashes out at BJP over CAG report

15 mn benefited from 'shasan aplya dari' drive, CM's Relief Fund: Shinde

KCR broke dreams of T'gana Mukti Sangram by sitting with Owaisi: Amit Shah

AAP making strong organisation in Bihar like other states: Sandeep Pathak

Some parties that attended NDA meet in touch with 'INDIA' bloc: Congress

Topics : Maharashtra government onion price onion exports onion production

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon