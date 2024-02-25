Politics picks up pace in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of key elections

Last elections in J&K were the District Development Council polls in 2020. The SC has ordered Assembly polls in the UT by September this year. (Photo: PTI)

After many winters of despair, a spring of hope beckons Kashmir. The bright sunny days replacing the frigid 40-day Chilla-i-Kalan have warmed up the Valley’s frozen political landscape and sparked a flurry of activities among its politicians.



Mainstream political leaders are busy meeting party workers, holding rallies and conventions across the Union Territory (UT) to woo voters. They are all agog for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, likely to be followed by the eagerly awaited Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) this year.



“We are gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls. We have been meeting people, it’s limited