Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party aims 130 seats in Bihar polls next year

It still doesn’t have a symbol. Nor does it have a flag yet. And recognition from the Election Commission of India (ECI) is still “in the process.”

But what the Jan Suraaj Party does have in abundance is audacity and chutzpah. At the formal launch of his party, its founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor Pandey, aka PK, told his team he would be “extremely disappointed if we get anything less than 130 seats” in the Assembly elections in Bihar (243 seats) due next year.



“We expect to form a government on our own. That’s his target,”