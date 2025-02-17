Punjabi speakers lead Indian asylum claims at the US border: Study

Individuals from Punjab (and Haryana) are the primary group of Indian migrants encountered at the US border and filing asylum requests, according to a recent study that analysed the available information on the languages spoken by asylum seekers. Data on the religion and state of origin of illegal migrants to the US is unavailable.

The study has concluded that 66 per cent of illegal Indian immigrants to the US in the past two decades spoke Punjabi, followed by 14 per cent speaking Hindi and 8 per cent who spoke Gujarati.

The study, Unauthorised Indians in the US: Trends and Developments,