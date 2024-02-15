Regional parties outdid national ones in switching to electoral bonds

Electoral bonds have emerged as the preferred method of donation to political parties, especially for regional parties.

Regional parties have accounted for a larger share of electoral bonds in their funding than national ones in three of the past five years. They have also witnessed the sharpest decline in declared corporate funding, a potential indicator of their political donations coming in undeclared through electoral bonds.

The Supreme Court (SC) declared the route unconstitutional on Thursday.

In the year the bonds were introduced, they constituted less than a tenth of the total donations of regional parties and a fifth of the donations of national