Sandeshkhali case: Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP sees an opening

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan at the Basirhat court, in North 24 Parganas. The party has suspended him for six years | File photo: PTI

Early Thursday, West Bengal police picked up Sheikh Shahjahan from Minakhan – about 30 km from Sandeshkhali. Clad in a white shirt and a checked jacket the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader marched into Basirhat court and was sent to 10 days’ police custody after a brief hearing. As the images flashed on television screens, a section of Sandeshkhali celebrated with sweets and colours, ringing in an early Holi.

It could, well, have brought the curtains down on the nearly two-month protests by a section of the residents. But with the general election looming, the Sandeshkhali pot is expected to continue boiling.

