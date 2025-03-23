Sikkim's Rs 50 tourism toll sparks debate over cost, sustainability

“Please don’t call it an entry fee,” implored Sikkim Principal Secretary (tourism) C S Rao on the phone from Gangtok amid reports that the state government has begun imposing a ₹50 ‘entry fee’ on all tourists coming to the state beginning March 14.

“It is not a tax or a cess at all. It is not an entry fee. It is just our way of infusing ownership of sustainable tourism in Sikkim’s hospitality industry,” Rao said.

In August last year, he explained, the Assembly passed the Sikkim Registration of Tourists Trade Act 2024. This envisaged a ₹50 charge on hotels,