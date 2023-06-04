State Scan: Uttar Pradesh to get new Vidhan Sabha building before 2027

Such a large number of legislators, coupled with the need for greater office and parking spaces for them, apart from having to give modern amenities for the members of the houses as well as visitors, has necessitated a new and a befitting “seat of power”.

The present Vidhan Sabha building, in the heart of Lucknow, is nearly 100 years old. The UP legislature is bicameral, with two houses — the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad — comprising 403 members and 100 members, respectively.