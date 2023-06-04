close

State Scan: Uttar Pradesh to get new Vidhan Sabha building before 2027

The present Vidhan Sabha building, in heart of Lucknow, is nearly 100 years old. UP legislature is bicameral, with 2 houses comprising 403 members and 100 members, respectively

Virendra Singh Rawat
Satish Mahana
Satish Mahana, UP Speaker

Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new Parliament building last month, Uttar Pradesh is looking to construct a Vidhan Sabha edifice.
The present Vidhan Sabha building, in the heart of Lucknow, is nearly 100 years old. The UP legislature is bicameral, with two houses — the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad — comprising 403 members and 100 members, respectively.
Such a large number of legislators, coupled with the need for greater office and parking spaces for them, apart from having to give modern amenities for the members of the houses as well as visitors, has necessitated a new and a befitting “seat of power”.
First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

