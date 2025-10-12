Vacancies cripple information commissions as RTI Act turns 20, shows data

A report released last week by the Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS) has found that several information commissions across India were either non-functional or operating at reduced capacity between July 2024 and October 2025 due to vacant posts of commissioners, including that of the chief information commissioner.

Under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, information commissions, both at the central and state levels, serve as the final appellate authorities and are mandated to safeguard and facilitate citizens’ fundamental right to information. Each commission comprises a chief information commissioner and up to 10 commissioners.

The SNS collated information by filing 146 RTI