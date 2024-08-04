'Vetri' for Kamala Harris: Ancestral village in TN awaits her triumph

While Washington D C lay quiet and asleep in the wee hours of Friday, the air far away in Thulasendrapuram, a small village in Tamil Nadu, was alive with anticipation. At 11 am IST, T Rooban, a leading priest at Dharma Sastha temple, believed to be 500 years old, was preparing for a special puja, or Abhishekam. The temple air buzzed with the fragrant smoke of burning camphor and incense, mingling with the bright hues of lotus and rose petals.

As villagers gathered, their voices united in a singular prayer for a world figure far removed yet deeply