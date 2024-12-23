We tried to close door that caused corruption: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

In two years, what have you gained? And what have you lost?

I have neither gained nor lost: I have learnt. I learnt how to protect a legitimately elected government from political poaching. We wanted institutional change when we came to power. To achieve that we scrapped or changed nearly 100 laws that were old and outdated. We tried to

In a telephonic interview with, Himachal Pradesh Chief Ministertalks of rationalising power prices and subsidising the purchase of milk through sales of alcoholic products. He says the state’s finances are back on track. Edited excerpts.