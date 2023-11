At the Dhanela cut in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh (MP), located approximately 1,109 kilometres to the south along the country’s longest route, National Highway 44 from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, a sudden influx of politicians with grand promises of progress and employment is something that 23-year-old fast-food seller Raj Kumar witnesses every day.

While Kumar listens to every politician who approaches him, he hardly places much stock in their promises.