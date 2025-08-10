'With China's rise in South Asia, India's neighbours have greater demands'

Your latest report “How China Engages South

China’s activities in South Asia are both visible and opaque, competing in a space India used to dominate. In an edited report that covers different aspects of Beijing’s engagement with South Asia, Constantino Xavier, senior fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, and Jabin Jacob, associate professor, Department of International Relations and Governance Studies, Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence, say India needs to build strategic capacity to better assess demand from neighbours and then deliver on time. Aditi Phadnis caught up with them in an interview partly on email. Edited excerpts: