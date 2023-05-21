close

With Karnataka win, Congress gets a template for other Assembly polls

THE WEALTH OF THE POOR: If BJP spent eight years trying to displace Congress as party for the poor, Congress' Karnataka triumph could help it reclaim that perch. Archis Mohan writes

Archis Mohan
Karnataka
5 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
The Congress party’s comprehensive Karnataka Assembly election win has armed it with an electoral template it is putting to use in Madhya Pradesh (MP) — the only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state of the five poll-bound states in November.   The Congress campaign in MP will focus on those affected the worst, across all castes, by inflation and a lack of gainful work and promise Rahul Gandhi’s “five guarantees”.
Karnataka elections Congress

First Published: May 21 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

