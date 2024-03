Bajaj Finance has been trading with a negative bias

Adani Enterprises has closed below its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) in the last two trading sessions, with momentum oscillators turning negative on a daily scale. On the downside, the stock has near support in the Rs 3,125-Rs 3,150 range, below which a dip to Rs 2,950 seems likely. The stock is expected to face considerable resistance around Rs 3,275 and Rs 3,335.

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 12:03 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com