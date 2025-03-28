Family brew: Reticent Karan Paul offers rare glimpse into his private life

Karan Paul has never been one for the front row or the high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) auction table. It’s “not his style.” But that should come as little surprise. The chairman of the Apeejay Surrendra Group and co-owner of the Punjab Kings franchise (along with businessmen Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia, and actor Preity Zinta) has long mastered the art of making himself scarce. Painfully media-shy, he makes an exception for this lunch.

We are at Flurys on Park Street, the gastronomic hub of Kolkata. Anyone remotely familiar with the city would know of this iconic tearoom set up