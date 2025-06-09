Free run to bumpy ride: Ola Electric faces challenges on road to future

In 2021, Bhavish Aggarwal stood on a dusty plot in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, and promised to build the world’s largest electric two-wheeler factory. Within eight months—and despite the challenges posed by the Covid19 pandemic—that vision became the Ola Futurefactory. The facility, staffed entirely by women and run mainly by robots, aims to have an annual production capacity of 10 million units in future. Backed by SoftBank, Ola Electric quickly became the market leader. Soon after, it made a blockbuster market debut in 2024, its IPO valuing the firm at $4.8 billion.

Cut to 2025. Bengaluru-based Ola Electric’s