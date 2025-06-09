Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / News / Free run to bumpy ride: Ola Electric faces challenges on road to future

Free run to bumpy ride: Ola Electric faces challenges on road to future

Unlike services, Ola's foray into product manufacturing comes with a different set of expectations

Ola Electric Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Auto industry, automobile manufacturer
premium

The transition to EVs initially disrupted the established automotive framework, but that disadvantage was largely temporary

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2021, Bhavish Aggarwal stood on a dusty plot in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, and promised to build the world’s largest electric two-wheeler factory. Within eight months—and despite the challenges posed by the Covid19 pandemic—that vision became the Ola Futurefactory. The facility, staffed entirely by women and run mainly by robots, aims to have an annual production capacity of 10 million units in future. Backed by SoftBank, Ola Electric quickly became the market leader. Soon after, it made a blockbuster market debut in 2024, its IPO valuing the firm at $4.8 billion. 
 
Cut to 2025. Bengaluru-based Ola Electric’s
Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles Auto industry automobile manufacturer
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon