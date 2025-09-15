Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's renewable story needs better forecasting, stronger infrastructure

The devastating floods across northern India turned the spotlight on the fact that a surfeit of water is as disastrous as a scarcity of rain

India is not an outlier here. In Brazil, Latin America’s biggest economy and a biofuel leader, curtailment of renewable generation has become the biggest hurdle for investments, with solar generation cuts averaging 20 per cent last month from 12 per cent a year earlier, according to the Brazilian government data.

India’s ambitious plans for renewables need a renewal. Until yesterday, it was a problem of scarcity. Today, it is a case of excess, of demand not keeping pace with supply. 
 
The devastating floods across northern India turned the spotlight on the fact that a surfeit of water is as disastrous as a scarcity of rain. Besides causing collateral damage by contracting India’s power demand in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), for the first time since the pandemic, the floods brought to the fore an issue renewable developers, utilities, and policymakers have
