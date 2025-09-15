India's renewable story needs better forecasting, stronger infrastructure

India’s ambitious plans for renewables need a renewal. Until yesterday, it was a problem of scarcity. Today, it is a case of excess, of demand not keeping pace with supply.

The devastating floods across northern India turned the spotlight on the fact that a surfeit of water is as disastrous as a scarcity of rain. Besides causing collateral damage by contracting India’s power demand in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), for the first time since the pandemic, the floods brought to the fore an issue renewable developers, utilities, and policymakers have