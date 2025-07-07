IPOs mark a new era for India's hospitality industry with scale, ambition

India’s hospitality sector is rolling out the red carpet for investors. A flurry of upcoming IPOs, or initial public offerings, the entry of new players, and ambitious expansion plans by Indian and global hotel brands are ushering in what could be the industry’s most formalised era yet.

Leading the charge are real estate titans, who are turning their hotel arms into global hospitality chains.

Among the first movers is Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises, which has filed for a ₹900 crore public issue for its hospitality arm, Brigade Hotel Ventures. Close on its heels is peer Prestige Group, which is looking to