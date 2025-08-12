Picking on India: How US tariff move targets Russian oil-linked exports

Not since the days of Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger has India been berated by global statesmen in the way American President Donald Trump has done — calling this country, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, a “dead economy” and “tariff king”.

India is a country much different today from what it was in the 1960s and 1970s. Then it was forced to depend on the United States (US) for food aid, some of which the US froze when India did not toe its line in the Vietnam war. Today there’s a surplus of food grains,