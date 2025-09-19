Safeena Husain explains how girl-focused education works better for all

Safeena Husain and her two daughters were on a road trip in Uttar Pradesh some years ago, passing through Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Robertsganj, all the way up to Kushinagar near Nepal. It was more a lockdown mission than family vacation. The pandemic was forcing girls out of schools and Husain’s NGO, Educate Girls, wanted to ensure they returned to the classroom.

Amid teaching out of tribal homes and fixing families up with steady rations, Husain had to tackle a new emergency. Her younger one, Rihanna, fell ill in a particularly remote area. “So I took her to the only place I