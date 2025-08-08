Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Specials / News / Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave on what makes him a 'permanent pessimist'

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave on what makes him a 'permanent pessimist'

Dave, who surprised everyone by quitting the legal profession, lists his concerns over the state of the judiciary and the country

Dushyant Dave, Senior Advocate
Dushyant Dave, Senior Advocate | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Bhavini MishraVeenu Sandhu New Delhi
11 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

In the leafy lanes of Golf Links, one of New Delhi’s most coveted addresses, the calm is almost disarming. Just a short stroll from Khan Market — often ranked Asia’s most expensive retail destination — lies the home of senior advocate Dushyant Dave, whom we are meeting for lunch. 
There is a reason we’re here rather than at a restaurant: Dave prefers to eat at home, a habit he has largely maintained through a long and successful legal career. All the more surprising, then, when last month he sent a short WhatsApp message to Bar and Bench and Live Law
