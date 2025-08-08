Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave on what makes him a 'permanent pessimist'

In the leafy lanes of Golf Links, one of New Delhi’s most coveted addresses, the calm is almost disarming. Just a short stroll from Khan Market — often ranked Asia’s most expensive retail destination — lies the home of senior advocate Dushyant Dave, whom we are meeting for lunch.

There is a reason we’re here rather than at a restaurant: Dave prefers to eat at home, a habit he has largely maintained through a long and successful legal career. All the more surprising, then, when last month he sent a short WhatsApp message to Bar and Bench and Live Law