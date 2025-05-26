Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / News / Tough emission targets may raise carbon credit prices, impact net zero goal

Tough emission targets may raise carbon credit prices, impact net zero goal

"More stringent targets, combined with fair carbon pricing, are urgently needed to safeguard Indian industry's competitiveness while still fulfilling our climate commitments"

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector
Premium

A meek compliance regime may end up in a weak NDC, which embodies efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change

S Dinakar Amritsar
7 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India ignored the elephant in the room — iron and steel — when it announced new draft regulations last month for setting compulsory emission targets for greenhouse gases (GHGs) under the first phase of the compliance regime of the country’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS).
 
New Delhi put 282 units, falling under four sectors — aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, and pulp and paper — on notice. The units belong to some of India’s leading conglomerates like Vedanta, Hindalco, Nalco, UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia, and JSW Cement. For now, it has left out five sectors, including steel and
Topics : Climate Change Emission norms Carbon tax energy sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon