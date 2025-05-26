Tough emission targets may raise carbon credit prices, impact net zero goal

India ignored the elephant in the room — iron and steel — when it announced new draft regulations last month for setting compulsory emission targets for greenhouse gases (GHGs) under the first phase of the compliance regime of the country’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS).

New Delhi put 282 units, falling under four sectors — aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, and pulp and paper — on notice. The units belong to some of India’s leading conglomerates like Vedanta, Hindalco, Nalco, UltraTech , ACC, Ambuja , Dalmia, and JSW Cement. For now, it has left out five sectors, including steel and