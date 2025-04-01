Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ather Energy to Zepto: More than 20 startups prepare for IPOs in 2025

Companies increasingly prefer to make India their base, driven by strong liquidity, a booming digital economy and global investor interest in the country

India’s startup ecosystem is experiencing a surge in IPOs, marking a shift from the practice of companies that preferred to list in Singapore or the United States

Peerzada Abrar
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

When Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain were studying engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras in 2012, they set out to launch a startup to manufacture battery packs for electric vehicles (EV). The friends soon realised that batteries were just one of several industry problems and that it needed a new EV. This led them to set up the smart electric scooter startup Ather Energy in 2013. They have achieved a lot since then. Ather is India’s leading electric scooter brand. It will launch an initial public offering (IPO) this year, aiming to raise ₹3,100 crore through a fresh
