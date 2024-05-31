Connectivity to infra push turning smaller cities into real estate hotspots

Fuelled by economic growth, acceptable travel times, and increased regional connectivity, India’s Tier -II cities are emerging as new hubs for the country’s real estate market.



In recent years, these cities have captivated the attention of real estate investors and developers, becoming vibrant centres of growth and opportunity.



Satellite cities like Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Sonipat, and Sohna in Haryana are becoming real estate hotspots due to infrastructural developments enhancing their proximity to major metropolitan areas such as New Delhi and Gurugram. Standalone markets such as Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have also gained prominence.



Ravi